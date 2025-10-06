Smart Adaptive Street Furniture Market To Reach USD $8.41 Billion By 2029 At 15.5% CAGR

EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Smart Adaptive Street Furniture Market The growth of the smart adaptive street furniture market has been significant in recent years. The market, which is projected to expand from $4.07 billion in 2024 to $4.72 billion in 2025, is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The historical growth of this market can be linked to several factors. These include a heightened emphasis on energy efficiency, the growing popularity of internet of things (IoT)-enabled facilities, the escalating need for immediate data analysis, an increased focus on improving the user experience, and the rising incorporation of renewable energy resources.

Rapid expansion is anticipated for the smart adaptive street furniture market size in the coming years, with projections suggesting it could reach $8.41 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This potential growth over the forecast period can be linked to the rising popularity of smart lighting systems, increasing compatibility with 5G networks, growing demand for sustainable city developments, wider application of sensor-based technology, and heightened emphasis on improving access to public spaces. Foreseeable trends during this forecast include improved sensors powered by the internet of things and real-time data analytics, solar-powered and renewable-energy innovations, an emergence of modular and adaptable street furniture design, advancement in inclusive and accessible urban infrastructure and the advent of AI-driven predictive maintenance and adaptive user interfaces.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Smart Adaptive Street Furniture Global Market Growth?

The increasing need for smart city solutions is predicted to drive the expansion of the smart adaptive street furniture market in the future. Smart city solutions encompass a variety of technologies and data-led systems geared towards improving the effectiveness, sustainability, and livability of urban environments through resource optimization and enhancement of public services. The mounting demand for these solutions comes from rapid urbanization, a growing necessity for competent resource management, emphasis on sustainability, and escalating concerns about public safety. Smart adaptive street furniture contributes to smart city solutions by offering interconnected, multifunctional, and interactive urban infrastructure that boosts public services and citizen participation. For example, HiveMQ GmbH, a software company based in Germany, reported in July 2025 that by utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) optimization, the pressure on the peak grid was reduced by 31%, use of renewable energy grew by 42%, and the punctuality of transportation escalated from 72% to 94% between 2022 and 2023. Hence, the rising demand for smart city solutions is propelling the smart adaptive street furniture market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Smart Adaptive Street Furniture Market?

Major players in the Smart Adaptive Street Furniture Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Delta Electronics Inc.

• Signify N.V.

• Valmont Industries Inc.

• JCDecaux SA

• Daktronics Inc.

• Schréder Group

• Landscape Forms Inc.

• Lappset Group Oy

• Soofa Inc.

• Ekin Smart City Solutions.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Smart Adaptive Street Furniture Sector?

Leading firms in the smart adaptive street furniture market are zeroing in on technological advancements, such as utility-grade performance, with the aim of increasing reliability, cutting operational expenses, and making urban infrastructure more efficient. Utility-grade performance denotes a superior standard of reliability, durability, and safety, created to fulfill the demanding needs of utility and critical infrastructure procedures. For instance, Ubicquia Inc., an American tech firm, in November 2024, rolled out its latest version of the UbiCell utility-grade universal lighting controller (UGU). The newly-introduced controller is compatible with cobra head and decorative street lights, guaranteeing utility-grade performance with sturdy surge protection and cutting-edge electrical diagnostics. Fueled by Ubicquia's UbiVu cloud-based AI platform, it provides real-time tracking of 32 data points every hour, which paves the way for preventive maintenance, heightened energy efficiency, and lower operational expenses.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Smart Adaptive Street Furniture Market Report?

The smart adaptive street furniture market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Benches, Lighting, Waste Bins, Information Kiosks, Charging Stations, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Internet of Things-Enabled, Sensor-Based, Solar-Powered, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Urban Areas, Parks, Transportation Hubs, Commercial Spaces, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Benches: Smart Benches, Modular Benches, Solar-Powered Benches, Interactive Benches

2) By Lighting: Smart Streetlights, Solar-Powered Lighting, Motion-Sensor Lighting, Decorative Lighting

3) By Waste Bins: Smart Waste Bins, Solar-Powered Waste Bins, Recycling Waste Bins, Self-Compacting Waste Bins

4) By Information Kiosks: Digital Information Kiosks, Interactive Information Kiosks, Touchscreen Information Kiosks, Wayfinding Information Kiosks

5) By Charging Stations: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Solar-Powered Charging Stations, Wireless Charging Stations, Public Device Charging Stations

6) By Other Product Types: Smart Bicycle Stands, Smart Shelters, Air Quality Monitoring Units, Digital Signage

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Smart Adaptive Street Furniture Industry?

In the 2025 Global Report on Smart Adaptive Street Furniture Market, Europe led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides comprehensive insights into various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

