Trump Signals Support for Extension of New START Treaty with Russia
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Sunday signaled approval of a Russian proposal to voluntarily uphold limits under the crucial New START arms control treaty, which is set to expire in early 2026.
When asked about Moscow’s offer, Trump told reporters: “Sounds like a good idea to me.”
On Thursday, the Kremlin stated that Washington has not yet issued an official response to Russia’s suggestion to extend the treaty’s core restrictions for an additional year beyond its February 6, 2026 expiration date.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared in late September that Moscow is prepared to maintain the treaty’s quantitative limits, provided the US reciprocates and does not disrupt the “balance of deterrence.”
Originally signed in 2010 and extended in 2021, the New START treaty limits each country to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and permits mutual inspections and notifications. However, Russia suspended its participation in the agreement in February 2023.
