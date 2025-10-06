Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CO2-Based Plastics Industry: Market Dynamics, Innovations, And Strategic Initiatives Explored


2025-10-06 05:15:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CO2-based plastics offer growth in packaging, automotive, construction, electronics, and textiles. Key opportunities include developing efficient electrochemistry, microbial synthesis, and thermocatalysis processes, with expansion potential in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CO2-Based Plastics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report includes details about products, production processes and applications for CO2-based plastics. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding CO2-based plastics and their users.

The global CO2-based plastics market is segmented into the following categories:

  • By product type (polycarbonates, polyurethanes, polypropylene carbonate, polyethylene carbonate, polyethylene terephthalate, and other).
  • By production process (electrochemistry, microbial synthesis and thermocatalysis).
  • By application (packaging, automotive components, construction materials, electronic components, textile processing and other).
  • By region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW)).

Report Scope

  • In-depth analysis of the global markets for CO2-based plastics
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029, and projections of CAGRs through 2030
  • Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, production process, application and region
  • Facts and figures about market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, innovations and standards and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
  • Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
  • Profiles of the leading companies
    • Asahi Kasei Corp.
    • Avantium
    • Cardia Bioplastics
    • Covestro AG
    • Empower Materials
    • Lanzatech
    • LG Chem
    • Natureworks LLC.
    • Plastipak Holdings Inc.
    • Twelve Benefit Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 87
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.39 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of Report
  • Market Summary
  • Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Future Trends and Developments
  • Regional and Emerging Markets
  • Segmental Analysis
  • Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

  • Market Definition
  • Factors Affecting the CO2-Based Plastics Market
  • Importance of CO2-Based Plastics

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
    • Net-Zero Commitments and Mounting CO2-Based Plastics Consumption
    • Growing Scientific Research in Packaging Applications
  • Market Restraints
    • Lack of Technical Knowledge and Awareness
    • Rivalry and Synergies with Bioplastics
  • Market Opportunities
    • Partnerships and Collaborations
    • Opportunities for Textile Applications
  • Market Challenges
    • High Initial Investment
    • Performance Limitations

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Key Takeaways
  • Newest Technology
  • Production of Biodegradable Plastics from CO2 Emissions
  • Groundbreaking Technology for Carbon Capture
  • Evolution of Volta Technology

Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analysis of the Global CO2-Based Plastics Market

  • Manufacturers
  • Sales

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Market Analysis, by Product Type
    • Polyurethanes
    • Polycarbonates
    • Polypropylene Carbonate
    • Polyethylene Carbonate
    • Polyethylene Terephthalate
    • Other
  • Market Analysis, by Production Process
    • Thermocatalysis
    • Electrochemistry
    • Microbial Synthesis
  • Market Analysis, by Application
    • Packaging
    • Automotive Components
    • Construction Materials
    • Electronic Components
    • Textile Processing
    • Others
  • Market Analysis, by Region
    • North America
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Europe
    • Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

  • Industry Structure
  • Company Ranking Analysis
  • Strategic Analysis

Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • CO2-Based Plastics Market
