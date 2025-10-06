CO2-Based Plastics Industry: Market Dynamics, Innovations, And Strategic Initiatives Explored

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CO2-based plastics offer growth in packaging, automotive, construction, electronics, and textiles. Key opportunities include developing efficient electrochemistry, microbial synthesis, and thermocatalysis processes, with expansion potential in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets. Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CO2-Based Plastics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The report includes details about products, production processes and applications for CO2-based plastics. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding CO2-based plastics and their users. The global CO2-based plastics market is segmented into the following categories:

By product type (polycarbonates, polyurethanes, polypropylene carbonate, polyethylene carbonate, polyethylene terephthalate, and other).

By production process (electrochemistry, microbial synthesis and thermocatalysis).

By application (packaging, automotive components, construction materials, electronic components, textile processing and other). By region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW)). Report Scope

In-depth analysis of the global markets for CO2-based plastics

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029, and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, production process, application and region

Facts and figures about market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, innovations and standards and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies



Asahi Kasei Corp.



Avantium



Cardia Bioplastics



Covestro AG



Empower Materials



Lanzatech



LG Chem



Natureworks LLC.



Plastipak Holdings Inc. Twelve Benefit Corp. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Future Trends and Developments

Regional and Emerging Markets

Segmental Analysis Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview



Market Definition

Factors Affecting the CO2-Based Plastics Market Importance of CO2-Based Plastics

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Net-Zero Commitments and Mounting CO2-Based Plastics Consumption

Growing Scientific Research in Packaging Applications

Market Restraints



Lack of Technical Knowledge and Awareness

Rivalry and Synergies with Bioplastics

Market Opportunities



Partnerships and Collaborations

Opportunities for Textile Applications

Market Challenges



High Initial Investment Performance Limitations

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments



Key Takeaways

Newest Technology

Production of Biodegradable Plastics from CO2 Emissions

Groundbreaking Technology for Carbon Capture Evolution of Volta Technology

Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analysis of the Global CO2-Based Plastics Market



Manufacturers Sales

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis



Market Analysis, by Product Type



Polyurethanes



Polycarbonates



Polypropylene Carbonate



Polyethylene Carbonate



Polyethylene Terephthalate

Other

Market Analysis, by Production Process



Thermocatalysis



Electrochemistry

Microbial Synthesis

Market Analysis, by Application



Packaging



Automotive Components



Construction Materials



Electronic Components



Textile Processing

Others

Market Analysis, by Region



North America



Asia-Pacific



Europe Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence



Industry Structure

Company Ranking Analysis Strategic Analysis

Company Profiles



Asahi Kasei Corp.

Avantium

Cardia Bioplastics

Covestro AG

Empower Materials

Lanzatech

LG Chem

Natureworks LLC.

Plastipak Holdings Inc. Twelve Benefit Corp.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CO2-Based Plastics Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900