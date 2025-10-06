Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
4.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea

2025-10-06 05:09:55
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Papua New Guinea on Monday.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 129 km from Rabaul, at a depth of 192.1 km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Papua New Guinea lies within the Ring of Fire, a vast area encircling the Pacific Ocean that is known for its intense seismic and volcanic activity. The region contains about 90% of the world's active volcanoes and frequently experiences powerful earthquakes.

