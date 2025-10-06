4.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea
The earthquake's epicenter was located 129 km from Rabaul, at a depth of 192.1 km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Papua New Guinea lies within the Ring of Fire, a vast area encircling the Pacific Ocean that is known for its intense seismic and volcanic activity. The region contains about 90% of the world's active volcanoes and frequently experiences powerful earthquakes.epicenter Pacific Ocean seismic volcanic activity
