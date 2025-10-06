Iran Set To Host Meeting Of Caspian Coastal Province Leaders
Speaking at a coordination meeting for the event, Haqshenas stated that the gathering will take place within the framework of agreements reached among officials of Caspian nations. Representatives from Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan are expected to attend.
He noted that the purpose of the meeting is to enhance cooperation in economics, trade, culture, and sports, as well as to leverage regional opportunities.
The Iranian official emphasized that, given the current economic conditions and international sanctions against Iran, strengthening regional ties with neighboring countries could provide an effective way to boost trade and mitigate the impact of sanctions.
“This meeting can open a new chapter in multilateral cooperation among Caspian countries,” he said.
To note, the inaugural convening of the Caspian littoral states transpired during the First Caspian Summit, conducted in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on April 23-24, 2002, featuring the engagement of the sovereign leaders from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan. This summit catalyzed the initiation of a continuous discourse and set a precedent for collaborative synergies among the Caspian littoral states to address multifaceted challenges pertaining to the Caspian Sea.
