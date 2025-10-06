Russian Drones Attack Industrial Site In Odesa Region
“The enemy once again attacked Odesa region's civilian infrastructure with Shahed drones,” Kiper said.
According to him,“despite the active work of air defense forces, there was a strike on the territory of a civilian industrial site. A fire broke out at the scene but was quickly extinguished by State Emergency Service personnel.”
There were no casualties or major destruction, the regional governor added.Read also: Russians attack Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi district in Dnipropetrovsk region with drone s
As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 2, two people were injured in Odesa following a Russian drone attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
