Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drones Attack Industrial Site In Odesa Region

2025-10-06 05:08:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram .

“The enemy once again attacked Odesa region's civilian infrastructure with Shahed drones,” Kiper said.

According to him,“despite the active work of air defense forces, there was a strike on the territory of a civilian industrial site. A fire broke out at the scene but was quickly extinguished by State Emergency Service personnel.”

There were no casualties or major destruction, the regional governor added.

Read also: Russians attack Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi district in Dnipropetrovsk region with drone s

As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 2, two people were injured in Odesa following a Russian drone attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

