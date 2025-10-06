Russian Drone Strike Sets Trucks Ablaze In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram .

“Overnight, the enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with strike drones. Peaceful civilian settlements came under fire. Air defense forces were active in the region, and several enemy targets were shot down. There were no civilian casualties,” Kalashnyk said.

No residential infrastructure was hit.

In Fastiv district, a tanker truck caught fire on the grounds of a non-operational industrial site. The vehicle was destroyed, and four other trucks were damaged. The fire was promptly extinguished.

Emergency services continue to work on documenting and eliminating the consequences of the attack, the governor added.

Ukraine's air defenses down 83 of 116s in overnight Russian attack

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian drones attacked a civilian industrial facility in Odesa region overnight on October 6.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine