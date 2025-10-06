Russian Drone Strike Sets Trucks Ablaze In Kyiv Region
“Overnight, the enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with strike drones. Peaceful civilian settlements came under fire. Air defense forces were active in the region, and several enemy targets were shot down. There were no civilian casualties,” Kalashnyk said.
No residential infrastructure was hit.
In Fastiv district, a tanker truck caught fire on the grounds of a non-operational industrial site. The vehicle was destroyed, and four other trucks were damaged. The fire was promptly extinguished.
Emergency services continue to work on documenting and eliminating the consequences of the attack, the governor added.Read also: Ukraine's air defenses down 83 of 116 drone s in overnight Russian attack
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian drones attacked a civilian industrial facility in Odesa region overnight on October 6.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment