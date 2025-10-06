Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Strike Sets Trucks Ablaze In Kyiv Region

Russian Drone Strike Sets Trucks Ablaze In Kyiv Region


2025-10-06 05:08:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram .

“Overnight, the enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with strike drones. Peaceful civilian settlements came under fire. Air defense forces were active in the region, and several enemy targets were shot down. There were no civilian casualties,” Kalashnyk said.

No residential infrastructure was hit.

In Fastiv district, a tanker truck caught fire on the grounds of a non-operational industrial site. The vehicle was destroyed, and four other trucks were damaged. The fire was promptly extinguished.

Emergency services continue to work on documenting and eliminating the consequences of the attack, the governor added.

Read also: Ukraine's air defenses down 83 of 116 drone s in overnight Russian attack

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian drones attacked a civilian industrial facility in Odesa region overnight on October 6.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

MENAFN06102025000193011044ID1110154781

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search