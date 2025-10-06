Save The Children: Thousands Of Children In Eastern Afghanistan Orphaned After Earthquakes Need Urgent Aid

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Save the Children has warned that a large number of children in Afghanistan's eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar have lost their parents in recent earthquakes and are now in desperate need of immediate assistance.

In a statement released on Sunday, the international aid organization said dozens of children have been orphaned by the powerful quakes and are now living with relatives who are themselves struggling economically.“Many of these families are in extremely fragile financial situations and cannot meet the children's basic needs without support,” the organization said.

According to the agency, thousands of other children have lost at least one family member and are living without adequate food, shelter, or medical care.“More than anything, these children need safe shelter, enough food, and psychological support,” a Save the Children representative in Afghanistan said.“The earthquake has completely shattered their small worlds.”

Preliminary assessments by the organization indicate that hundreds of thousands of children across eastern Afghanistan have been directly or indirectly affected by the disaster. Many of them are now housed in temporary support centers, awaiting long-term assistance.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake, which struck eastern Afghanistan over a month ago, killed more than 2,000 people and destroyed hundreds of homes. The disaster has left thousands displaced and struggling to rebuild their lives in one of the poorest regions of the country.

International relief agencies launched emergency aid operations following the quake, but distribution efforts have faced significant logistical challenges due to damaged infrastructure and limited access to remote areas.

Save the Children called on the international community and humanitarian donors to step up their support, warning that without urgent aid, orphaned and displaced children face severe risks of malnutrition, disease, and psychological trauma.

Aid workers have urged for a coordinated response to ensure that vulnerable children are not left behind. They stressed that in a country already facing economic collapse and humanitarian crisis, every delay in assistance could cost young lives.

