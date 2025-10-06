Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In US Pittsburgh Had Asked Gunman 'Are You Alright?'

A 51-year-old Indian-origin motel owner, was shot in the head after stepping outside to investigate a commotion in the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Motel, Robinson, United States on Friday afternoon. Rakesh Ehagaban died on the spot. According to a criminal complaint and reports from TribLive, the alleged shooter, 37-year-old Stanley Eugene West, was a motel guest who opened fire after Ehagaban approached him with a concerned,“Are you alright, bud?”. Surveillance footage reveals West advancing toward Ehagaban before raising his firearm and executing a point-blank shot to the head. Authorities initially misspelled Ehagaban's name in early reports. West now faces charges of criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering another person.

The deadly encounter unfolded after West allegedly targeted a woman in the motel's parking lot. Police reports indicate that officers were called around 1 pm to the Dick Kernick Tire & Auto Service Center after the woman, shot in the neck while seated in a car, drove there for help. A child was in the back seat but remained unharmed. Neighbors reported that West, the woman, and the child had been residing at the motel for approximately two weeks.

Police stated that the woman attempted to flee the scene in a black sedan. As she edged toward the exit, West reportedly fired at the driver's side, shattering the window. This act of violence drew Ehagaban outside, where he confronted West and was fatally shot. Following the killing, West“nonchalantly walks to the U-Haul and drives away,” according to the criminal complaint. Investigators recovered a 9mm Blazer Luger from the sidewalk near Ehagaban's body.

The pursuit escalated into a dramatic gun battle in East Hills after police used license plate readers to trace West's U-Haul van. Pittsburgh detectives located the vehicle around 2:30 pm on Wilner Drive.“According to information released Friday by Allegheny County Police, West got out of the van and started shooting,” stated Superintendent Christopher Kearns.“The detectives returned fire. Multiple shots were fired by multiple officers.”

Both West and a Pittsburgh police detective were injured in the exchange and transported to the hospital. West remains in critical condition. The woman, previously shot, is also in critical condition, while the detective is expected to make a full recovery. Pittsburgh police confirmed that their detective is now resting comfortably at home with his family.

Acting Chief Martin Devine praised the swift response:“The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is grateful to the incredible care provided by the doctors and nurses at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and to all of our local law enforcement partners who work so hard to keep Allegheny County safe in the fight against violent crime.”