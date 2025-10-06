Dhanush's Idly Kadai Struggles As Kantara Chapter 1 Dominates Tamil Nadu Box Office

Dhanush's Idly Kadai opened to positive reviews but is facing tough competition from Kantara Chapter 1 at the Tamil Nadu box office, where Kantara's growing popularity is impacting Idly Kadai's earnings and screen count.

Dhanush's fourth directorial venture, Idly Kadai, features Nithya Menen, Rajkiran, and Arun Vijay in lead roles. The film is produced by Don Pictures and Wunderbar Films, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Despite positive reviews, Idly Kadai is struggling at the box office. The massive pan-India success of Kantara Chapter 1 is overshadowing it, leading to a daily decline in Idli Kadai's collections.

Yesterday, Idly Kadai was shown in 301 theaters across Tamil Nadu with 1,645 shows, earning ₹4.27 crore. In contrast, Kantara Chapter 1 played in only 235 theaters but collected a higher ₹5.77 crore, underscoring its stronger audience appeal and box office dominance.

With growing buzz, Kantara Chapter 1 is steadily gaining more screens each day. Its Monday bookings have already matched those of Idly Kadai, indicating that it may soon overtake Dhanush's film at the Tamil Nadu box office.