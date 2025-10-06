403
Gold Clears $3,900 As Haven Flows Pivot And Fed Bets Firm
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Spot gold hovered near $3,925–$3,930 an ounce on Monday morning after jumping above $3,900 overnight-another milestone in a run that has stretched across seven straight weeks.
The immediate spark came from Asia. A sharp slide in the Japanese yen-normally a rival safe haven-nudged investors toward bullion, helping gold punch through the round-number barrier soon after markets opened.
That move met an already-supportive backdrop: persistent worry over the current U.S. government shutdown and growing market conviction that the Federal Reserve will cut rates again before year-end.
With U.S. 10-year yields around 4.14%, real yields remain tame, removing a key headwind for a non-interest-bearing asset like gold. The week leading into the breakout told a steady story.
Prices notched fresh records through mid-week, dipped briefly on Thursday after a cautious note from the Fed camp, then climbed again into the weekend as policy uncertainty refused to fade.
The net effect: higher highs, higher lows, and a market conditioned to buy shallow pullbacks. Behind the screens, the global picture is mixed but instructive.
Gold Near $4,000 as Financial Demand Outpaces Physical Buying
In London, today's LBMA auctions will test whether physical buyers accept record-area prices or push back. New York futures turnover picked up into the breakout-typical of range-expansion days.
ETF signals are balanced: the largest gold fund posted a small outflow on Friday, yet industry holdings have trended higher in recent months.
On the ground, China has shown spot discounts as retail demand balks at record levels, while India's premiums have firmed into the festive season.
Together, these currents explain why the price can surge even as parts of the physical market hesitate-the financial bid is doing the heavy lifting.
Technically, the daily chart shows a classic“walk the band” advance: momentum strong, trend intact, but stretched. The four-hour view is a little cooler, flagging a pause after the spike.
That leaves a clean roadmap: first support at $3,900–$3,910, deeper support around $3,870–$3,890; resistance at $3,940–$3,950. Hold the former, and the market will keep glancing at the psychologically charged $4,000 mark.
In short, gold is rising because fear and policy uncertainty are colliding with steady demand for hedges-and for now, the path of least resistance still tilts upward.
