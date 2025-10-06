Swiss Gaza Flotilla Activists Fear For Remaining Detainees In Israel
-
Français
fr
Gaza: des membres suisses de la flottille sont rentrés en Suisse
Original
Read more: Gaza: des membres suisses de la flottille sont rentrés en Suiss
Español
es
Miembros suizos de la flotilla de Gaza temen por las personas que siguen retenidas en Israel
Read more: Miembros suizos de la flotilla de Gaza temen por las personas que siguen retenidas en Israe
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“We are shocked by what we have seen and experienced”, said one of the Swiss activists on Sunday afternoon in the arrivals hall of Geneva airport, where around 200 people had come to welcome them.
This activist, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, described how the flotilla had been subjected to“a real military attack” by the Israeli navy. He then spoke of“inhumane” conditions of detention, claiming that they had been victims of“torture and abuse”.More More Former mayor of Geneva still detained in Israel
This content was published on Oct 5, 2025 The former mayor of Geneva, Rémy Pagani, is one of ten Swiss nationals still imprisoned in Tel Aviv for taking part in the Global Sumud flotilla.Read more: Former mayor of Geneva still detained in Israe
He did not wish to say more while other activists were still imprisoned.“We will make a full statement when they return,” he said, pointing out that more than 300 members of the flotilla, including ten Swiss nationals, were still being held.“We are very concerned over their fate,” he added.Swiss 'inaction' criticised
The activist also criticised the“total inaction” of the Swiss foreign ministry, which he said had done virtually nothing to help them. On the other hand, he praised the support of Turkey, which enabled them to be repatriated via Istanbul.
In all, 19 Swiss nationals were among the more than 400 activists aboard 41 ships in the flotilla that were intercepted by Israel. The activists were arrested on Thursday and Friday off the coast of Gaza.
In addition to the eight Swiss citizens who returned via Geneva on Sunday, another had landed in Zurich on Saturday. At last count, the ten other Swiss nationals are still in the Ktzi'ot detention centre in the Negev desert.
According to Annie Serrati, a spokesperson for the Waves of Freedom association (WOFA), who was present at Geneva airport on Sunday, the ten Swiss nationals are in“relatively good health”. However, she expressed concern about their conditions of detention, particularly in terms of hygiene and access to food and drinking water.
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment