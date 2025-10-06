403
North Korean Leader Urges Naval Force Boost
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered a significant strengthening of the country’s naval combat capabilities to “thoroughly deter and counter the enemy's provocations,” according to state media reports on Monday.
Kim toured the nation’s first 5,000-ton destroyer, the Choe Hyon, on Sunday, accompanied by top officials from the ruling party and government, media reported.
Unveiled in April, the multipurpose destroyer symbolizes Pyongyang’s intensified push to expand its naval power. During his visit, Kim emphasized the ruling Workers' Party’s unwavering commitment, stating it would proceed “without even a moment's stagnation” toward the rapid and comprehensive growth of the naval combat force “defending the core of the national rights.”
He stressed the ship’s strategic importance, saying, “The tremendous ability of our navy should be exercised in the vast ocean to thoroughly deter or counter and punish the enemy's provocations” in defense of North Korea’s sovereignty and security interests.
The Choe Hyon destroyer is armed with advanced weaponry, including supersonic strategic cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and other strike capabilities.
This latest vessel follows a similar 5,000-ton destroyer launched in June, which suffered damage after capsizing during its initial launch attempt in May.
North Korea has announced plans to construct an additional 5,000-ton destroyer by October 10, 2026, signaling a continued push to modernize its naval arsenal.
