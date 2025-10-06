INVESTMENT FORUM - Senegal Is Betting On Forum Invest In Senegal 2025 (Fii 2025) To Accelerate The Inflow Of Foreign Capital

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DAKAR, Senegal, October 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

As the landscape of foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into Africa is being reshaped, Senegal aims to capture a growing share of this capital through the Forum Invest in Senegal 2025 (Fii Senegal 2025) ( ), which opens on Tuesday in Diamniadio.

“Senegal is positioning itself as a crossroads between Africa and the rest of the world, a gateway for attracting capital, technology, and expertise,” explains Bakary Séga Bathily, Director General of APIX, the agency responsible for investment promotion and major infrastructure projects.

With the central theme of 'connecting opportunities, building the future,' the event-held under the patronage of His Excellency, President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye-aims to showcase a portfolio of strategic projects across three key sectors:

Energy: The development of natural gas from Yakaar-Teranga, combined with investments in solar and wind power, aims to position Senegal as a regional energy hub, both as an exporter and a cost-competitive provider of electricity.

Infrastructure: The $1.2 billion Ndayane Port, the Dakar-Bamako transport corridor, and large-scale water projects are designed to strengthen logistical connectivity and secure water supply.

Digital: The development of a sovereign cloud, a national data center, and support for a startup ecosystem in fintech, AI, and cybersecurity aim to diversify the economy beyond traditional sectors.

With growth projected at around 8.4% in 2025, driven by the first gas exports, Dakar aims to strengthen its reputation as a stable and attractive destination for investors.

Beyond the projects themselves, Dakar aims to capitalize on its structural strengths: recognized political stability, a strategic geographic location offering access to 400 million consumers across ECOWAS, and a shifting regulatory framework that includes the new Investment Code, the Startup Act, and a reinforced public-private partnership system.

“Fii Senegal 2025 is more than a forum-it's a signal to global markets. Senegal seeks to position itself as a key player in Africa's transformation, guided by transparency, innovation, and sustainability,” emphasizes Bathily.

In 2024, the country attracted nearly $3 billion in FDI, primarily in energy and infrastructure, according to official data. Authorities hope that the 2025 edition of the forum will help turn more announcements into concrete, bankable projects.

