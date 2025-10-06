Diversification 2.0 And A New Era Of Fed Easing Saxo Bank Q4 2025 Market Outlook

Investor outlook: Diversification 2.0 – building resilience for all seasons

By Jacob Falkencrone, Global Head of Investment Strategy

Today, Saxo , the leading online trading and investment company, has released its quarterly outlook for Q4 2025, focused on the rapidly evolving global economic and market landscape. The outlook is divided into two key perspectives: an investor outlook and a trader outlook, each highlighting significant themes and potential risks for the upcoming quarter.



Beyond 60/40: The classic mix of stocks and bonds is no longer a reliable shield. Investors must diversify“differently”, across regions, sectors, and risk drivers.

Equities: Remain the engine of portfolios, but selectivity is crucial. US tech leadership is narrowing, while Europe and Asia offer compelling alternatives. Japan's reforms and India's digital boom are underrepresented in global benchmarks.

Bonds & Gold: Bonds are back as income generators, especially in the 3–7-year maturity range. Gold has reasserted itself as a core portfolio stabiliser, hitting record highs.

Five Key Bets: Europe, Asia (China, Japan, India), small-caps, mid-curve bonds, and real assets-especially gold-are highlighted as the most compelling opportunities for Q4. Resilience over prediction: The focus is on building portfolios that can withstand surprises, not just chase trends.

The investor outlook for Q4 2025 emphasises the urgent need for a new approach to diversification as traditional strategies lose effectiveness. Key points include:

Trader outlook: The Fed is back in easing mode. Is this time different?

By John J. Hardy, Head of Global Macro Strategy and Ole S. Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy



US recession risks: Risks are building, but a recession may be averted if demand snaps back as trade policy uncertainty clears. The Fed's easing policy is expected to operate with a lag, impacting markets into 2026.

China & Europe: China is boosting exports and supporting growth despite US tariffs but must rebalance its economy. Europe faces policy urgency amid geopolitical threats and fiscal risks, with France's political instability in focus.

Currencies & Rates: The US dollar is expected to weaken eventually, with the Japanese yen poised for strength as the Bank of Japan hikes rates. The euro faces headwinds from political and fiscal uncertainty.

Equities: The outlook is cautious, with US market valuations stretched and the AI investment cycle possibly nearing a turning point. Europe and emerging markets may offer more constructive opportunities. Commodities: Gold has surged nearly 40% this year, reflecting investor unease about global debt and inflation. Saxo maintains a bullish long-term view, with further upside expected as central bank independence is questioned. Silver has also seen a strong rally lately, which could continue if gold maintains its climb.

“Diversification is not about owning more, it's about owning differently. In 2025, it's not just prudent – it's survival.” - Jacob FalkencroneThe trader outlook for Q4 2025 explores the dramatic contrasts and shifting dynamics in global markets. Key highlights include:

“The contrasts are stark, and the outlook is hazier than ever. Will global markets continue their ascent, enjoying further tailwinds from a fresh Fed easing cycle kicked off at the September FOMC meeting and the accompanying weaker US dollar? Or are we set for a retrenchment on a growth slowdown, as the tax-like first-round effects of tariffs accumulate and the high interest rates of the previous cycle accumulate, and/or the AI capital expenditure frenzy slows?” - John J. Hardy

Saxo's Q4 2025 outlook underscores the importance of strategic diversification and careful monitoring of macro and geopolitical developments. Investors and traders are encouraged to broaden their horizons and position portfolios to benefit from shifting global flows and structural opportunities.

