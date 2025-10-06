Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Inspires Students At AAFT Orientation 2025 With Visionary Address

2025-10-06 02:05:55
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India : The AAFT Orientation Program 2025 at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida witnessed an inspiring address by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University. Speaking to the students of Graphics & Animation, Data Science, Digital Media, and Special Effects, Dr. Marwah shared his vision for the future of the media and entertainment industry.

Highlighting the rising international market for digital technologies and creative industries, Dr. Marwah encouraged students to align their education with global standards and opportunities. He introduced them to the functioning of various prestigious organizations associated with Marwah Studios and AAFT, including the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), which has been instrumental in providing students with international exposure and cross-cultural learning.

In his motivational speech, Dr. Marwah emphasized the importance of discipline, creativity, and innovation during the formative years of education. He urged students to make the most of their time at AAFT, assuring them that the institution would guide them not only academically but also towards professional excellence.

"You are stepping into a world full of possibilities. The skills you acquire here will connect you to international platforms and prepare you to compete with the best in the world. Believe in your dreams, work with passion, and success will follow," said Dr. Marwah while blessing and motivating the students.

The session concluded with thunderous applause, leaving the new batch of AAFT students energized, inspired, and ready to embark on their educational journey with confidence.

