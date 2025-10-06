403
Upset Hindus Seek Apology From Kellogg's For Non-Disclosure Of Beef In Products
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hindus are asking for an official apology from the American food manufacturing company "WK Kellogg Co" for non-disclosure of beef in some of its food products.
Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, said that it was shocking for Hindus to learn that some popular Kellogg's products like Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats cereals; which Hindus had been consuming for decades, contained beef; while beef was not explicitly mentioned under the ingredients listed on the packages/boxes.
Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, stated that Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats cereals contain gelatin, but the source of gelatin was not mentioned under the "Ingredients" on packages/boxes (only "gelatin" was mentioned). When Zed contacted the company, Lycel A. of WK Kellogg Co Consumer Affairs responded - Gelatin derived from BEEF is found in the following: All varieties of Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats cereal.
Consumption of beef is highly conflicting to Hindu beliefs. Cow, the seat of many deities, is sacred and has long been venerated in Hinduism; Rajan Zed points out.
It was a very serious issue for the devotees and would severely hurt their feelings if they would come to know that they were unknowingly eating beef-laced Kellogg's products, Zed noted. Is this the same WK Kellogg Co, which claims "We exist to create joy and connection and inspire gr-r-reat days"; Zed asked.
Rajan Zed further said that it was hard to comprehend why WK Kellogg Co, a leading brand portfolio which boasts "Commitment to Transparency, Quality and Safety", did not mention explicitly under the ingredients on the packages/boxes the source of gelatin used in its products.
Now was the time for WK Kellogg Co to admit their error of not being transparent enough to mention in clear and simple terms what was inside the package/box so that an ordinary consumer could make right and appropriate choices, Zed indicated. Moreover, in future, WK Kellogg Co should explicitly list beef in the ingredients on the package/box when beef was present in the product; Zed added.
Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought; and it should not be taken frivolously. No faith, larger or smaller, should be mishandled; Rajan Zed remarked.
Besides apologizing; Zed also urged WK Kellogg Co Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary Pilnick; to recall all packages/boxes of Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats cereals containing gelatin where source of gelatin was not clearly mentioned; and later replace these with packages/boxes which markedly declared source of gelatin under the ingredients label.
Battle Creek (Michigan, USA) headquartered WK Kellogg Co, whose history goes back to 1894, claims "commitment to creating high quality and delicious products while fostering communities".
Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats, a staple in breakfast cereals which claims "perfect balance of high fiber & great taste", debuted in 1970. It is reportedly currently available in Blueberry, Chocolate, Cinnamon Roll, Cocoa, Golden Honey, Original, Original Little Bites, Pumpkin Pie, Strawberry formats. It is sometimes self-described as "a work of art".
