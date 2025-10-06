Omega RMG Marks One-Year Anniversary And Stabilization Of The Gardens Residences In North Miami

EINPresswire/ -- Omega Real Estate Management Group (“ Omega RMG ”) today announced the one-year anniversary and stabilization of The Gardens Residences , a 358-unit rental community in North Miami, Florida.

Since opening in 2024, The Gardens Residences has become one of North Miami’s most sought-after residential destinations, achieving full stabilization within its first year. Residents have embraced the community’s modern apartments, thoughtfully designed amenities, and shared spaces that foster connection and convenience.

The nine-story development features studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 511 to 1,447 square feet. Apartments are designed with floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive balconies, quartz countertops, rain shower heads with handheld sprayers, and in-unit washers and dryers.

Community amenities include:

-A pool deck located above the parking garage

-A modern clubroom for resident events and gatherings

-Expansive BBQ terraces designed for outdoor dining and entertainment

-A fitness center and yoga space

-A pet grooming spa station

-Smart access controls and concierge A/C maintenance

The Gardens Residences also serves as the cornerstone of the broader Gardens District, Omega RMG’s mixed-use vision for Downtown North Miami. Additional restaurants and lifestyle offerings are currently under development, expanding the live-work-play environment that defines the district.

“The Gardens Residences is more than an apartment community – it’s a place where residents connect and thrive,” said Sebastien Scemla, CEO of Omega RMG. “We are proud to see this vision come to life over the past year.”

“Stabilizing within the first year underscores the strong demand for quality housing in North Miami,” added John Lago, CFO of Omega RMG. “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our residents and partners.”

About Omega Real Estate Management Group

Omega RMG is a Miami-based real estate development and management firm focused on creating transformative communities in emerging South Florida neighborhoods. With The Gardens Residences as its flagship project, Omega continues to lead the way in shaping North Miami’s future.

