OG Box Office Collection Day 11: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Movie Collects THIS

'OG' box office day 11: Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' has created a storm at the box office, with a record-breaking opening of ₹63.75 crore. The action film, directed by Sujeeth, has captivated audiences with its powerful cinematography and strong acting

Telugu industry superstar Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' was released worldwide on September 25, 2025. Directed by Sujeeth, this action movie raised high hopes among fans with its 'Firestorm of Mumbai' tagline.

Pawan Kalyan's style, character, and the film's amazing action cinematography have compelled audiences to watch it in theaters. This action entertainer has made record-breaking earnings at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the Pawan Kalyan starrer earned ₹63.75 crore across India on day one. It made ₹63 crore in the Telugu states and also had a strong start in other languages.

The 'OG' film's first-week collection reached ₹169.3 crore. Out of this, the Telugu version alone earned ₹164.75 crore. Despite maintaining its hold in the second week, the film's earnings have seen a slight dip.

In the first 11 days in India, 'OG's total collection has reached ₹182.48 Cr, while its global box office collection in 11 days has crossed ₹200 crore.