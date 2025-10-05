QSW Welcomes New Legislation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Social Work Foundation (QSW) and its affiliated centres have welcomed the issuance of Law No 22 of 2025 on persons with disabilities, calling it a significant step toward ensuring a dignified and high-quality life for all members of society.

The foundation emphasised that the new legislation reflects the State's steadfast commitment to upholding the rights of persons with disabilities, in alignment with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

QSW chief executive Rashid Mohammed al-Hamda al-Nuaimi stated that the law demonstrates the wise leadership's vision to empower individuals and strengthen the social welfare system.

He noted that the new legislation marks a significant advancement in the development of support and empowerment frameworks in Qatar, reaffirming the importance of disability issues as a central component of the country's social development agenda.

Al-Nuaimi said that the law promotes greater integration and co-ordination across national social work initiatives, and opens new avenues for collaboration between government entities and social institutions.

This, he said, will help build an inclusive environment that enables persons with disabilities to participate fully in all areas of life.

The official added that the QSW, through its affiliated centres, will align its programmers and initiatives with the law's new national directives to support the empowerment, independence, and well-being of persons with disabilities.

Shafallah Centre for Persons with Disabilities executive director Maryam Saif al-Suwaidi described the law as a qualitative leap in the nation's efforts to enhance the rights of persons with disabilities.

She emphasised that the legislation reflects the leadership's commitment to fostering an inclusive and sustainable society that upholds human dignity, independence, and active participation for all.

Al-Suwaidi highlighted the law's comprehensive provisions, which include the right to inclusive education, healthcare, rehabilitation, employment, adequate housing, marriage and family life, as well as participation in cultural, sports, and political life, and access to justice and public services.

Al-Noor Centre for the Blind executive director Mishal Abdullah al-Nuaimi noted that the new law embodies a holistic national approach to empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring their full inclusion in all spheres of life.

He pointed to key measures included in the law such as job quotas in both the public and private sectors, the creation of a national database to streamline access to services, the issuance of identification cards to facilitate benefits, and tax and fee exemptions on assistive devices and services. – QNA

Qatar Social Work Foundation