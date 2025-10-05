403
Amir Issues New Law On Persons With Disabilities
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Sunday issued Law No. 22 of 2025 concerning persons with disabilities.
The law is effective and set to be published in the official gazette.
HE Minister of Social Development and Family, Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi, affirmed that issuance of the new Persons with Disabilities Law marks a pivotal milestone in Qatar's journey to protect and promote human rights.
She emphasised that the law goes beyond care provision, embedding the principles of empowerment and full participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of life, recognising them as active partners in development and future-building.
The legislation reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to upholding justice and equality for all members of society, emphasising that everyone shares responsibility in shaping a better tomorrow.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the law emphasises protection of civil and political rights of persons with disabilities, including freedom of movement, opinion, and expression, the right to form a family, and participation in elections, associations, and institutions.
The law also stipulates that a person's freedom may only be restricted within the limits required by their condition, while prohibiting all forms of violence or exploitation.
It includes deterrent measures to protect these rights, prescribing penalties of up to six months' imprisonment and fines of up to QR 100,000 for violations, with fines in certain cases reaching QR 500,000, particularly in instances of neglect, exploitation, or abuse.
The law also holds officials in administrative bodies accountable for any negligence or failure to implement its provisions. It requires relevant authorities to establish a unified national database for persons with disabilities and issue identification cards to facilitate access to benefits and services, which embodies Qatar's vision to promote social justice, uphold inclusion and empowerment, and ensure a dignified life for all.
