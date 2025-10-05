Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Film Crosses ₹300 Crore
After earning 200 crore rupees worldwide, Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara Chapter 1' has also joined this club in India. The film's worldwide collection has crossed the 300 crore mark. After third day, the film is still showing growth on the fourth day
On its fourth day, 'Kantara Chapter 1' grossed about ₹59.66 crore at the domestic Box Office, an 8% jump from the third day's ₹55 crore
In just four days, 'Kantara Chapter 1's' net collection in India hit ₹221.91 crore. Strong word-of-mouth suggests it could easily near ₹300 crore in its first week.
'Kantara Chapter 1' has crossed ₹300 crore worldwide. After earning ₹59.66 crore net in India on day 4, its total reached ₹294.66 crore, set to pass ₹300 crore.
In four days, 'Kantara 1' hit major milestones: 50 cr in 1 day, 100 cr in 2, 150 cr in 3, 200 cr in 4, and crossed 300 cr worldwide in 4 days.
Made on a budget of ₹125 crore, 'Kantara Chapter 1' has a net collection of ₹221.91 crore in India. This translates to a profit of ₹96.91 crore, a return of over 77%.
'Kantara Chapter 1' is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. It stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram.
