Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Film Crosses ₹300 Crore

After earning 200 crore rupees worldwide, Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara Chapter 1' has also joined this club in India. The film's worldwide collection has crossed the 300 crore mark. After third day, the film is still showing growth on the fourth day

On its fourth day, 'Kantara Chapter 1' grossed about ₹59.66 crore at the domestic Box Office, an 8% jump from the third day's ₹55 crore

In just four days, 'Kantara Chapter 1's' net collection in India hit ₹221.91 crore. Strong word-of-mouth suggests it could easily near ₹300 crore in its first week.

Made on a budget of ₹125 crore, 'Kantara Chapter 1' has a net collection of ₹221.91 crore in India. This translates to a profit of ₹96.91 crore, a return of over 77%.

'Kantara Chapter 1' is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. It stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram.