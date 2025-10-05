403
Kuwait Foreign Minister: EU Is A Key Partner In Supporting Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, and current Chairman of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council stressed on Sunday, that the European Union (EU) is a key partner in supporting stability and boosting an international order based on respect for international law, and non-interference in internal affairs of states.
Al-Yahya made his remarks in a speech during the second high-level forum on security and regional cooperation between the GCC and the EU, hosted by Kuwait, with the participation of foreign ministers and senior officials from both sides.
The forum precedes the 29th joint ministerial meeting between the GCC and the EU, scheduled to be held tomorrow.
The GCC side of the forum is chaired by Minister Al-Yahya, and on the European side by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas, including the presence of the Secretary-General of the GCC Jassim Al-Budaiwi.
Al-Yahya stated that security cooperation between the GCC and the EU constitutes a fundamental pillar of their strategic partnership.
He highlighted that the GCC-EU cooperation is based on shared values, mutual interests, and a forward-looking vision that addresses current challenges and seeks to establish innovative and clear frameworks.
He also condemned the Israeli attacks that have disregarded all legal and humanitarian considerations, including the recent aggression against Qatar. He reiterated his denunciation of this aggression, describing it as a flagrant violation of international law and a serious threat to regional and international security and stability.
He also affirmed the centrality of the Palestinian issue, noting that Palestinian people are facing unprecedented tragic circumstances. Accordingly, He stressed the necessity of ending Israeli occupation policies based on oppression, displacement, and starvation, and of lifting restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip urgently and fully.
In this regard, he welcomed the Gaza peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump, considering it an important step to end suffering and the humanitarian disaster, and pave the way for restoring security and stability in the Middle East.
He expressed hope that this initiative would lead to a just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions.
Regarding Iraq, Al-Yahya affirmed that Kuwait continues its relentless efforts, spending more than two decades, to assist Iraq in meeting the aspirations of its brotherly people and enabling it to contribute to regional security and stability.
He urged the Republic of Iraq to exert maximum efforts to resolve all outstanding issues with Kuwait in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions, including the return of Kuwaiti prisoners and missing persons or their mortal remains, and the restitution of Kuwaiti property, including the national archives.
He also called for completing the maritime border demarcation with Kuwait beyond boundary marker 162, fully implementing the agreement on regulating navigation in Khor Abdullah.
Al-Yahya reaffirmed that this forum constitutes a high-level platform to intensify dialogue, exchange visions, and strengthen communication bridges between the two sides, expressing hope that its deliberations would yield practical results that address current regional and international challenges, and meet shared aspirations. (Pickup previous)
