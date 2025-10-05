The African Union Support And Stabilization Mission In Somalia (AUSSOM) Condemns Terrorist Attack On Prison Facility In Mogadishu

The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) strongly condemns Al-Shabaab's terrorist attack on the National Intelligence and Security Agency-controlled prison facility in Mogadishu on Saturday.

“The cowardly attack on the NISA-controlled facility is another proof of Al Shabaab's single aim of disrupting peace and stability in the capital, Mogadishu, and its environs to deny residents the much-needed peace, security and stability,” said the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene.“This attack once again demonstrates the group's utter disregard for human life and its attempts to reverse the hard-won gains in peace and security.”

AUSSOM commends the Somali Security Forces (SSF) for the swift response in repelling Al-Shabaab militants and minimizing fatalities in the heinous attack. The Mission also praises the medical personnel who attended to the injured for their dedication and professionalism.

Ambassador Diene extends his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wished a quick recovery to those injured in the attack.

AUSSOM remains committed to working closely with the federal government and Somali Security Forces in the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab and other illegal armed groups.

