IND Vs PAK, Women's World Cup 2025: India Crush Pakistan By 88 Runs, Extend Perfect 12-0 ODI Record

Team India has maintained an unbeaten run over Pakistan in the Women's ODI cricket with an 88-run win in the Women's World Cup 2025 clash at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. This was the 12th meeting between the two arch-rivals in the history of Women's ODIs.

After posting a total of 247 all-out, Team India successfully managed to defend it by bundling out Pakistan for 159 in 43 overs, despite fighting fifty by Sidra Amin (81) to secure a comprehensive victory over the arch-rivals and extend the unbeaten record to 12-0 in Women's ODIs. Pacer Kranti Goud led India's bowling attack with figures of 3/20 at an economy rate of 2 in her spell of 10 overs. Deepti Sharma picked three wickets, while Sneh Rana scalped two wickets.

With this victory, Team India has extended their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in the Women's World Cup, winning all five matches in the marquee tournament. The Women in Blue further solidified their dominance, showcasing all-round brilliance with both bat and ball.

India expose Pakistan's middle order fragility

Defending the total, Team India made early breakthroughs, reducing Pakistan to 26/3 in 11.1 overs by dismissing Muneeba Ali (2), Sadaf Shamas (6), and Aliyas Riaz (2), putting the arch-rivals on the backfoot early on the backfoot in their run chase. However, Pakistan managed to gain momentum after Sidra Amin was joined by Natalia Pervaiz in the middle to carry on the team's run chase.

Sidra and Natalia were building a strong and steady partnership, keeping Pakistan in the hunt to chase down a 248-run target after an early collapse in their batting. The pair revived Pakistan from a shambolic situation with their 69-run stand for the fourth wicket until Natalia Pervaiz's stay at the crease came to an end after being dismissed for 33 by Kranti Goud.

Thereafter, Sidra Amin emerged as the lone warrior for Pakistan as the middle order could not complement the effort of the veteran batter, who was anchoring the innings almost single-handedly. After Natalia's dismissal, Pakistan lost the wicket of skipper Fatima Sana (2) at 102/5, leaving the team further reeling when they required 146 runs off 19.1 overs to win.

Amin continued to keep Pakistan's run chase alive, with Sidra Nawaz playing as a second fiddle. The pair formed a 32-run stand for the sixth wicket before Sidra Nawaz was removed for 14 at 143/5. Then, Pakistan was reduced to 146/7 after Rameen Shamim's dismissal. However, Sidra Amin, who stood tall amid the collapse, was eventually dismissed for a valiant 81 by Sneh Rana at 150/8

After Sidra Amin, Pakistan lost the last wickets of Diana Baig (9) and Sadia Iqbal (0) for just 9 runs, after which Pakistan were bowled out for 159, handing Team India a thumping victory and extending their unbeaten run in the Women's ODIs.

A Perfect Start for Team India to World Cup title Quest

With a victory over Pakistan, Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, registered its second successive win of the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025. In the tournament opener, the Women in Blue kicked off their campaign for a maiden World Cup title with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka in Guwahati, setting a strong tone for their campaign.

India are one of the strong favourites for the Women's World Cup, alongside the defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa. Being the co-host of the marquee event, alongside Sri Lanka, India will look to leverage the home conditions and momentum to pursue their maiden Women's World Cup title.

After defeating Pakistan in Colombo, the Women in Blue will play the remainder of their group stage matches in India. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look to carry on their momentum when they take on South Africa at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 9, Thursday.