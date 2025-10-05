Zelensky Demanding Stronger Global Response, As Russia Escalating Strikes On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President said this during a video address , Ukrinform reports.

“Unfortunately, there has been no worthy and strong response from the world to everything that is happening – to the constantly growing scale and audacity of strikes. That is exactly why Putin does this – he simply mocks the West, its silence and the lack of strong actions in response,” Zelensky said.

The President noted that Russia has rejected all proposals to end the war, or even to halt the attacks, and is now openly targeting civilian and gas infrastructure ahead of winter.

“We will fight so that the world does not remain silent and so that Russia feels the response. Every Russian missile and every Russian attack drone also contains parts that are still being supplied to Russia from Western countries and various countries close to Russia. Now, in the fourth year of the full-scale war, it is simply strange to hear anyone claim they don't know how to stop the flow of critical components,” he added.

Zelensky highlighted that a single Russian Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile contains 96 foreign-made components, many of which Russia cannot produce itself. Almost 500 drones used by Russia on the night of October 5 contain over 100,000 foreign-made components.

“Among the manufacturers are companies from the United States, China, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands. There are schemes spanning multiple countries. All of this must be stopped,” Zelensky said.

He added that next week, G7 sanctions coordinators will meet to review all of Ukraine's proposals for sanctions and restrictions on supply chains.

“We are also preparing our new sanctions – both against those who are working for Russia now, for its war, and against those who are trying to weaken Ukraine at such a time,” Zelensky emphasized.

Earlier reports noted that several regions of Ukraine were hit by combined Russian missile and drone attacks, with western regions mostly affected.