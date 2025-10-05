Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Strike Malokaterynivka In Zaporizhzhia District, Causing Damage

Russian Forces Strike Malokaterynivka In Zaporizhzhia District, Causing Damage


2025-10-05 03:08:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

A vehicle was damaged in the attack, though preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Read also: In Zaporizhzhia , Russian army damages 18 high-rise buildings and 24 private houses at night

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the night of October 5, shelling by occupying forces in Zaporizhzhia damaged 18 apartment buildings, 24 private homes, and seven non-residential structures.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA

MENAFN05102025000193011044ID1110153085

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search