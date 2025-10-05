Russian Forces Strike Malokaterynivka In Zaporizhzhia District, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

A vehicle was damaged in the attack, though preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the night of October 5, shelling by occupying forces in Zaporizhzhia damaged 18 apartment buildings, 24 private homes, and seven non-residential structures.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA