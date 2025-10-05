Russian Forces Strike Malokaterynivka In Zaporizhzhia District, Causing Damage
A vehicle was damaged in the attack, though preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.Read also: In Zaporizhzhia , Russian army damages 18 high-rise buildings and 24 private houses at night
As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the night of October 5, shelling by occupying forces in Zaporizhzhia damaged 18 apartment buildings, 24 private homes, and seven non-residential structures.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA
