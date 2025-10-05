Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Georgian State Security Service Discovers Large Quantity Of Weapons And Ammunition In Tbilisi

Georgian State Security Service Discovers Large Quantity Of Weapons And Ammunition In Tbilisi


2025-10-05 03:08:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. As a result of operational-search activities of the State Security Service (SSG) of Georgia, a large quantity of firearms, ammunition and explosives were discovered, the State Security Service of Georgia says, Trend reports.

According to the information, Georgian citizen B.Ch., acting on orders from a representative of a military unit operating in Ukraine, acquired weapons and ammunition. The group he led planned to forcibly seize the Presidential Palace in Tbilisi on October 4 and commit sabotage.

As a result of preventive measures taken by the State Security Service, several members of the group were neutralized, and weapons and explosives were discovered hidden in a forest near Tbilisi.

The person who manufactured the control panel capable of detonating the detonator was also identified. An investigation into his actions is underway. B.Ch. has been placed on the wanted list, and a criminal case has been opened.

Investigative measures regarding the incident are ongoing.

MENAFN05102025000187011040ID1110153075

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search