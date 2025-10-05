Tedxamman 2025 Kicks Off In The Roman Amphitheater In Downtown

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) – The Roman Amphitheater in downtown Amman hosted TEDxAmman 2025 under the theme "The Power of Why," featuring a diverse lineup of thinkers, innovators, and changemakers from around the world.Held under the patronage of HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, the event was inaugurated on her behalf by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, in the presence of Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani, Princess Sumaya University for Technology President Wijdan Abu ElHaija, and a number of academic and youth figures.In a recorded message, Princess Sumaya underscored the importance of science, dialogue, and creativity as essential pillars for building a more peaceful and humane future. She noted that TEDx, as one of the world's leading platforms for sharing inspiring ideas, found in Amman a fertile environment through TEDxAmman which began as a small student initiative at Princess Sumaya University for Technology and has since evolved into a prominent platform linking Jordanian creativity with global dialogue.The Princess also expressed solidarity with the people of the region enduring crises, emphasizing that ideas must always serve humanity and promote justice and compassion in societies.The event drew thousands of participants from Jordan and abroad, including business leaders, innovators, artists, technologists, and members of the international TED team. It featured interactive workshops and discussion panels highlighting inspiring Jordanian and Arab experiences, fostering creativity and encouraging participants to develop their own ideas and initiatives.The Roman Amphitheater provided a striking venue where the city's rich heritage met modern thought, showcasing Amman's ability to host major international events and export inspiring ideas to the world.TEDxAmman 2025 was part of the TEDx Global Idea Search initiative, which selected Jordan for the first time as one of eight global communities across six continents to host a session coordinated directly by TED's international team an achievement underscoring the Kingdom's status as a global hub for dialogue and creativity.The event concluded with a call to invest in and empower youth, promote open dialogue, and support local and regional initiatives aimed at sharing new and innovative ideas globally.TEDxAmman is part of the global TEDx initiative an independent platform dedicated to spreading ideas and exchanging knowledge in technology, innovation, art, and education. The Amman edition is organized under license from TED by a local volunteer team committed to spotlighting inspiring Jordanian and Arab stories that deserve wider recognition.