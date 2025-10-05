Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Humanitarian Body Offers Scholarships To Egypt-Based Students


2025-10-05 03:05:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Sheikh Saleh Kamel Humanitarian Foundation is offering scholarships to students pursuing their studies at Egypt-based universities, the Arab League said on Sunday amid a ceremony to launch the gracious initiative.
The initiative encapsulates the Arab League's "firm commitment" towards supporting education and bolstering the "developmental role" of Arab youth, the Cairo-based bloc said in a statement, underlining the need to prop up education around the wider Arab region.
On the aim of the initiative, the Saudi organization's chairman Dr. Abdullah Saleh told the ceremony that it seeks to prop up the education sector to greater levels as part of efforts to allow "talented" Egyptian youngsters the chance to foray into the job market, he said.
The humanitarian body was founded by the late and renowned Saudi tycoon Sheikh Saleh Kamel, who devoted his life and professional career towards philanthropic initiatives. (end)
