Kuwait Deputy FM Meets Estonia Undersec. For Political Affairs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Sunday with Martin Roger, Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, on the occasion of his visit to Kuwait to participate in the 29th Joint Ministerial Council Meeting between the GCC and the European Union and the 2nd High-Level Ministerial Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation between the GCC and the EU, both hosted by Kuwait.
The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and reviewed the latest regional and international developments. (end)
