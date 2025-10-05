Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QCB Governor Meets Ambassador Of Egypt

QCB Governor Meets Ambassador Of Egypt


2025-10-05 02:19:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met on Sunday with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar HE Walid Elfiky. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations in banking and finance and the means of consolidating them.

MENAFN05102025000063011010ID1110152890

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search