Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Opec+ Plus To Raise Oil Production By 137,000 Barrels A Day In November


2025-10-05 02:19:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Vienna: Saudi Arabia, Russia and six other members of Opec+ on Sunday decided to raise their production quotas by 137,000 barrels a day in November, as they continue to regain market share.

"In view of a steady global economic outlook and current healthy market fundamentals, as reflected in the low oil inventories, the eight participating countries decided to implement a production adjustment of 137 thousand barrels per day from the 1.65 million barrels per day additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023," the group said in a statement after an on-line meeting.

