Aqarat Signs New Sponsorship Agreements For 'Qatar Real Estate Forum' 3Rd Edition
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) signed a new round of sponsorship agreements with leading companies in a press conference yesterday, ahead of the upcoming 'Qatar Real Estate Forum', scheduled for October 12-14 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).
At the same time, Engineer Khaled bin Ahmed al-Obaidli, chairman of Aqarat, also announced the full details and latest updates for the forum's third edition, which will be held in conjunction with Cityscape Qatar.
Al-Obaidli signed the sponsorship agreements with the following prominent companies: Ooredoo, 'Official Communications Sponsor'; Qatar Finance and Business Academy, 'Academic Partner'; Bin Al Sheikh Holding, 'Gold Sponsor'; SK Properties, 'Platinum Sponsor'; PwC, 'Silver Sponsor'; Eye of Riyadh Platform, Mjhar Platform, 'Media Partner'; and Pioneers For Volunteer Activity, 'Social Partner'.
In his remarks at the press conference, al-Obaidli stated that the forum, organised under the theme 'Aqarat's Future', continues to build on the success of the two previous editions, solidifying its position as a strategic platform that brings together decision-makers, experts, and investors.
Highlighting the strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, the forum's official 'Guest of Honour', al-Obaidli noted that the event reflects“the depth of the two nations' brotherly ties.”
Al-Obaidli announced that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between Aqarat and Saudi Arabia's Real Estate General Authority during the forum to enhance cooperation in legislative and technological fields and to coordinate national efforts to develop the real estate sector in the two brotherly countries.
According to al-Obaidli, the forum will shed light on the five steps of the investor's journey, from studying opportunities to successfully owning and managing a property. In this context, he noted that Aqarat will officially launch an integrated e-services platform during the forum. The platform will provide investors with updated real estate data and precise indicators, allowing them to browse licensed projects via interactive maps and complete all procedures electronically.
To enhance the integrated investment environment, al-Obaidli announced the allocation of a comprehensive government pavilion at the forum, which will bring together key government entities involved in the investor's journey, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Municipality, and Ministry of Labour, in addition to the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, and the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar.
The initiative aims to provide investors with an opportunity for direct engagement with officials to learn about all procedures and their implementation. In a move to recognise pioneering achievements in the sector, al-Obaidli announced the launch of the inaugural 'Qatar Real Estate Award 2025', inviting developers, consulting firms, and contractors to participate.
Al-Obaidli also renewed his thanks to all partners, sponsors, and media representatives for their attendance and invited everyone to participate in the forum,“which we aspire to be a landmark milestone in the real estate sector's journey, translating our shared vision into a more sustainable and prosperous future.”
It is noteworthy that the Qatar Real Estate Forum has become a leading annual platform that gathers an elite group of leaders, decision-makers, experts, investors, and developers in the real estate sector to foster dialogue, exchange expertise, and foresee the future.
The forum also seeks to keep pace with the latest global trends in areas such as sustainability, property technology (PropTech), and smart city development, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the Qatari market and affirming Qatar's position as a leading regional and international destination for real estate investment.
Aqarat is inviting all investors, developers, experts, and stakeholders in the state's real estate sector to visit the forum's official website, where they can view the schedule of sessions and events, get to know the list of speakers, and obtain all information related to registration and participation via gov
