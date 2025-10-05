Pakistan, Iran Forcibly Expel 5,000 Afghans In Single Day

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan and Iran forcibly expelled nearly 5,000 Afghan refugees yesterday, an official said on Saturday.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, wrote on his X-Page today that 963 families, totaling 4,939 people, were forcibly returned from Iran and Pakistan through various ports of the country yesterday (Friday).

He added that among the returning refugees, 916 families, comprising 4,980 people, were transferred to their areas and 1,091 were assisted.

He said that 1,041 SIM cards of telecommunication networks were also distributed to the refugees.

hz/ma