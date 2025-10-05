Women's World Cup: 247 A Fighting Total, Pitch And Conditions Will Suit Our Bowlers, Says Jemimah
“It was not an easy pitch because it was covered for 48 hours. Moisture on the pitch and that was giving it a bit of hold, so this is a fighting total for us. We cannot take any team lightly. The pitch and the conditions will suit our bowlers a lot more,” said Jemimah, who hit 32, in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.
A 15-minute pest control delay earlier in India's innings meant a shorter innings break was taken.“To be honest, I had to concentrate a lot more because you could not see much, but you have to do what you have to do,” added Jemimah.
India's innings lacked fluency, with several batters getting starts but failing to convert into a big score, as their innings included 173 dot balls. At 159/5 in the 35th over, India looked vulnerable, especially in the absence of Amanjot Kaur. It wasn't until the final four overs, where India added 44 runs, that the total gained some respectability.
India finishing on 247 was made possible due to a late push from wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, whose quickfire unbeaten 35 gave the innings a much-needed lift. Surprisingly, Richa was kept back as Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma were sent ahead.
“I was batting inside, so I am not sure. We may have wanted to give her the last five overs - but I think the feeling was to get her in the last 5-6 overs and give her the freedom to play her shots, which I think she did superbly today,” added Jemimah.
With grip on offer and cloud cover lingering, India will be keen to prove Jemimah's words right and defend the score wonderfully to secure their second straight win in the eight-team tournament.
