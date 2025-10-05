I Will Do Everything I Can For The People, Says Harbhajan On Helping Punjab Flood Victims

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has urged people to contribute whatever they can towards those adversely affected by the floods or calamities in the country. He described the condition of his state, Punjab, and mentioned the notable work he has undertaken as a Member of the Parliament.

The 45-year-old is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab and spoke about the importance of engaging with people and addressing issues with the government.

Speaking to IANS, Harbhajan said that he has done his best for the flood-affected villages of Punjab and will continue to give his all to help the people of his country overcome adversity.

“There are some issues that I feel are important, whether they're about sports or beyond. I try to speak up about them (to the government). But you don't always get the opportunity-time is limited. On paper, we send these issues every day, but getting a chance to speak in the House is difficult. Recently, when the floods happened in Punjab, I was among the people there and present on the ground. For me, it matters when my people are taken care of-if they're safe and have facilities, I feel good. I try to stay connected with them and help where I can.

“I've done everything I could. From rescuing people to arranging food and diesel-whatever help we could offer, we did. I'm returning to Punjab again, and I will do everything I can for the people,” Harbhajan said.

The former spinner also mentioned that 16 villages in his state were severely affected by floods, and he, along with his friends, will be sponsoring the education of children from these villages.

He noted that the farmers couldn't earn much due to the damage caused to their crops, which is why he and his friends decided to provide financial assistance to their children for a year to ensure their education isn't disrupted. He also added that he'll continue to support them financially if the farmers are unable to restart their farming.

“There are 16 villages affected by floods; the water level rose massively. The children there are the ones I worry about for the coming time because their education has been disrupted. Farmers will only have money to pay school fees when they sell their crops. But there are no crops now, and the land itself is damaged, so there's no money. They will take loans from the bank to sow again.

“For the children of those 16 villages, I asked for a list, and my friends and I have taken responsibility for their fees. We will pay their expenses for one year. If, after one year, the farmers are still unable to restart farming, we will continue our help because these children of the country are our children too. We have every right to do something for them. If God has given you the ability, you should use it to help others. Name and fame mean nothing if you can't help those in need.

“I wanted to ensure that the children's education wasn't compromised. I would advise people to allocate a portion of their earnings to organisations that support communities affected by disasters, and stand with them when they are in need,” he added.

