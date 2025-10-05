Why Piyush Goyal's Visit To Qatar Marks A Key Moment In India-Qatar Trade

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is visiting Doha, Qatar, from October 6-7 for the meeting of the Qatar-India Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce. The meeting will be co-chaired by Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Goyal's visit underlines the importance that India places on its economic ties with Qatar, one of the country's key trading partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Bilateral trade between the two nations stood at over USD 14 billion in 2024-25.

First visit to Qatar with high-level delegation

This is Goyal's first visit to Qatar, and he is accompanied by senior officials from multiple Ministries. The two sides are expected to review bilateral trade performance, address existing barriers, and find ways to boost trade and investment flows.

A major focus will be on discussions about the proposed India-Qatar Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Both countries are looking at finalising the Terms of Reference (ToR) for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which will help expand economic cooperation in the coming years.

Broad agenda beyond trade

The scope of the talks will not be limited to trade. The discussions will also include cooperation in finance, agriculture, environment, tourism, culture, and healthcare, reflecting the broader, multi-sector partnership India and Qatar are aiming to develop.

The meeting will also pave the way for closer institutional ties between businesses. The first meeting of the India-Qatar Joint Business Council will be held alongside the Ministerial talks, with participation from senior Indian industry representatives and their Qatari counterparts.

Boosting investment and business collaboration

The Indian business delegation will actively engage with Qatari entities, including Qatar Chamber, Qatar Financial Centre, Invest Qatar, and the Qatar Free Zones Authority. The meetings will provide a platform to explore mutual investment opportunities and expand business cooperation in new sectors.

Goyal is also expected to meet Qatari dignitaries and top businessmen from the Qatar Chamber and the Qatari Businessmen Association. His engagements will extend to the Indian diaspora, as he interacts with the Doha Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC), and senior representatives of Indian businesses and professionals in Qatar.

Building on recent progress

The visit comes after the first meeting of the India-Qatar Joint Working Group on Trade and Commerce was held at the Joint Secretary level in July 2024. Furthermore, during the Amir of Qatar's visit to India in February 2025, both nations agreed that trade is a key pillar of bilateral cooperation and decided to upgrade the Joint Working Group to the Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce, co-chaired by the Commerce Ministers.

Significance of Piyush Goyal's Qatar visit

Goyal's trip marks a critical step in strengthening India-Qatar relations. It will not only help accelerate the progress of a potential FTA but also deepen ties across multiple areas like investment, energy, and infrastructure, making the partnership more diverse and future-oriented.

As India continues its focus on expanding its presence in the Gulf region, the Qatar visit highlights how both countries are working to build a balanced, long-term partnership that benefits their economies and people.

(With ANI inputs)