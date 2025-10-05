WWE Smackdown: 3 Major Consequences Seth Rollins Could Face After Defying Paul Heyman

Seth Rollins defied Paul Heyman on SmackDown. Here are three possible consequences that could shake his future.

One of the most significant consequences could be Paul Heyman bringing Brock Lesnar back into the fold. With Lesnar's shocking return at SummerSlam 2025 and Heyman already announcing for him at Wrestlepalooza, the signs are clear. If Rollins continues to resist Heyman's authority, The Beast could be unleashed to dismantle him. This scenario could set up a blockbuster showdown at WrestleMania 42, where Lesnar might challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Another possibility is Heyman abandoning The Vision altogether. If tensions escalate, Heyman could cost Rollins his World Heavyweight Championship and return to Roman Reigns and The Usos. A reformed Bloodline, with Heyman once again at its center, would be a powerful force on SmackDown. Although this outcome may seem far‐fetched, Rollins' open defiance has already planted seeds of doubt about Heyman's loyalty.

The most immediate threat to Rollins could come from within his own ranks. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, collectively known as The Brons, may be persuaded by Heyman to betray their leader. Cody Rhodes has already warned Rollins that Heyman cannot be trusted, and the Wiseman's recent backstage interactions with Lesnar only add to the suspicion. If The Brons turn, Rollins could find himself isolated and vulnerable, with his faction collapsing around him.