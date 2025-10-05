Jordan Launches 14Th International Warrior Competition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) – Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti on Sunday launched the 14th annual International Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training center (KASOTC), bringing together 38 teams from 23 countries and nine observer nations.The center's general director said the competition "enhances professionalizm, preparedness, and international cooperation. It is also a leading global platform for excellence in special operations and counterterrorism." He added that an international committee of experts, supported by KASOTC's training department, will oversee judging and monitoring.He highlighted the center's role as a global hub for training and capacity building, uniting elite forces to exchange expertise, strengthen partnerships, and combine advanced technology with operational experience.The opening featured exercises demonstrating KASOTC's training programs for special units, conducted in cooperation with the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB), Jordan National K9 Center, and the Defense Industries Administration.Scenarios included border-area threats, storming and clearing terrorist-held buildings, hostage rescue operations, and the use of Air Force aircraft, drones, explosives, snipers, and robots. A convoy demonstration showed a jamming system developed by JODDB, preventing a remote-controlled explosion during the exercise.Participating teams paraded with flags led by female military culture students. Commemorative photos were taken with Huneiti, KASOTC training staff, and international judges.On the sidelines, attendees visited an exhibition displaying the latest defense industry technologies supporting special operations and counterterrorism teams.The ceremony was attended by ambassadors, military attachés, senior officers from the Jordan Armed Forces and security services, and state officials.Established in 2009 under King Abdullah II's guidance, KASOTC serves as a global center for training, cooperation, and knowledge exchange in special operations, counterterrorism, and internal security, reflecting Jordan's commitment to confronting global and regional security challenges alongside its partners.