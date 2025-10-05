Minister Of Social Development Discusses Cooperation With UN Resident Coordinator

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 5 (Petra) -- Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa, met on Sunday with UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan Sherry Anderson to discuss areas of cooperation in social sectors.Bani Mustafa highlighted ongoing efforts to implement the second executive programme of the Economic Modernisation Vision, with a particular focus on priorities related to women's empowerment.She emphasised the importance of inclusive participation from all segments of society in local communities to address key social and economic challenges.She outlined the role of the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment, which she heads, in advancing women's economic and political participation, underscoring the value of coordinated efforts and shared experiences in overcoming obstacles in the economic and administrative spheres.In turn, Anderson affirmed the importance of current initiatives supporting women's participation and expressed interest in expanding joint cooperation in the future.