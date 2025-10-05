403
US may see possible closure of thousands of churches
(MENAFN) The United States may experience as many as 15,000 church closures this year — far exceeding the number of new congregations expected to open — according to reports.
Experts warn that this trend, expected to persist over the next decade, could leave many communities, particularly in rural areas, without critical social services that churches have long provided, such as food assistance, childcare, and disaster relief.
The decline coincides with a major cultural shift in religious affiliation. A record 29% of Americans now describe themselves as having no religious identity, while the share of Christians has dropped to 62%, down from 78% in 2007, according to research data.
In contrast, large non-denominational megachurches and evangelical movements are gaining traction, often fueled by charismatic leadership, political support, and a strong online presence.
This evolving landscape has sparked tension between the shrinking number of small, local congregations and growing advocacy from conservative groups seeking a stronger religious presence in public life, including schools and institutions.
The surge in projected church closures reflects deeper challenges, including financial constraints and difficulty recruiting full-time pastors. The National Council of Churches has cautioned that as many as 100,000 congregations — roughly one in four across the country — could shut their doors in the coming years, while around 15,000 others may be forced to transition to part-time clergy leadership.
The surge in projected church closures reflects deeper challenges, including financial constraints and difficulty recruiting full-time pastors. The National Council of Churches has cautioned that as many as 100,000 congregations — roughly one in four across the country — could shut their doors in the coming years, while around 15,000 others may be forced to transition to part-time clergy leadership.
