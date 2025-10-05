403
Türkiye, UAE Sign Currency Swap Deal
(MENAFN) A recent currency exchange agreement signed on Thursday between the central financial institutions of Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is projected to significantly enhance Türkiye’s digital financial infrastructure and encourage increased capital flow from the Gulf region, according to expert assessments.
The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (TCMB) and the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) formalized three key accords designed to strengthen financial collaboration and increase commercial activity.
This includes the implementation of a bilateral currency exchange involving the Turkish lira and the UAE dirham.
The overall nominal worth of the currency swap is 198 billion Turkish lira (equivalent to $4.7 billion) and 18 billion UAE dirhams (approximately $4.9 billion). Beyond this, the two central banks signed additional pacts aimed at encouraging the use of domestic currencies in international financial dealings and at synchronizing their payment and communication infrastructures.
Ismet Demirkol, an economist affiliated with Istanbul’s Bahcesehir University and the founder of consultancy Pariterium, conveyed to a news agency that this agreement will hasten the transition to digital banking in Türkiye and align the nation’s financial framework with the evolving “new world order.”
Demirkol envisions a more digitized financial landscape and believes the swap arrangement will serve as a magnet for investment in digital innovation and fintech development.
He also suggested that upcoming currency agreements might attract funding in sustainable sectors such as green energy, wind, solar, and hydrogen power.
Furthermore, he noted that initiatives like the Türkiye–UAE currency swap have the potential to diminish the country’s reliance on foreign resources and could support efforts to achieve a current account surplus.
