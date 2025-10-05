403
Aspire Zone Foundation Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month
(MENAFN- Aspire Zone Foundation) 5 October 2025 - Doha, Qatar:
Aspire Zone Foundation has launched its annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in collaboration with the Qatar Cancer Society through the organization of the annual Pink Walk at Aspire Park on October 4, 2025. The initiative comes as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and aligns with the Foundation’s mission to promote the health of individuals and the community, while reaffirming its social responsibility in encouraging healthy lifestyles and regular physical activity.
The event took place from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with the participation of more than 500 attendees. It featured warm-up and cool-down sessions, the distribution of free giveaways, along with valuable information on prevention and the importance of early detection.
On this occasion, Ms. Noof Al-Saffar, a member of the organizing committee of the Pink Walk, emphasized that this annual initiative reflects Aspire Zone Foundation’s commitment to its social role in spreading health awareness, fostering a culture of early screening, and highlighting the importance of both physical and mental well-being.
This year’s edition was held under the sponsorship of Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Group, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, and Aseel Watar
