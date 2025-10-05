403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Statement by Geoffrey Alfonso, CEO of Alef Education, on International Teachers’ Day
(MENAFN- dentsu)
Mumbai, 3rd October 2025: With the onset of Durga Puja festivities, Shyam Metalics, an integrated metal-producing company, has unveiled a heartwarming digital film under its special campaign ‘Shelter of Protecti’n’. The initiative, led by SEL Tiger Roofing sheets, brand division, seeks to blend the celebration of tradition with compassion, ensuring the blessings of Maa Durga reach those who need them most.
The evocative film portrays the bond between a daughter and her mother as they experience sudden rainfall during their festive outing. They find shelter under the roofing sheets of a Durga Puja pandal, symbolizing Maa D’rga’s protective embrace. While under the shed, they notice a poor mother with two children drenched and vulnerable on the roadside. The film powerfully conveys how Shyam Me’alics’s roofing sheets not only protect pandals and devotees but also extend to shelter underprivileged families, turning devotion into enduring protection.
This Puja, Shyam Metalics has adorned three beautifully crafted, home-styled pandals at Garia, Dankuni, and Burdwan with its durable roofing sheets. After the celebrations, these sheets will be donated to 250 underprivileged families, providing them with reliable shelter and security. By transforming festive installations into lasting care, the company strengthens its promise of being a protector and enabler of community well-being.
Speaking on the digital film and the campaign, Mr. Nirmal Uday, COO Roofing Division, Shyam Metalics said, “At Shyam Metalics, we believe our products must serve a purpose beyond business. This campaign is our way of showing how our roofing sheets, which safeguard pandals during Durga Puja, can also protect families in their daily li‘es. With ‘Shelter o’ Protection’, we wanted to translate the spirit of strength and protection into real action. Our film showcases how even something as simple as a roof can become a symbol of security and dignity. For us at Shyam Metalics, this initiative is about making sure that the joy of the festival reaches families who nee” it the most.”
Mumbai, 3rd October 2025: With the onset of Durga Puja festivities, Shyam Metalics, an integrated metal-producing company, has unveiled a heartwarming digital film under its special campaign ‘Shelter of Protecti’n’. The initiative, led by SEL Tiger Roofing sheets, brand division, seeks to blend the celebration of tradition with compassion, ensuring the blessings of Maa Durga reach those who need them most.
The evocative film portrays the bond between a daughter and her mother as they experience sudden rainfall during their festive outing. They find shelter under the roofing sheets of a Durga Puja pandal, symbolizing Maa D’rga’s protective embrace. While under the shed, they notice a poor mother with two children drenched and vulnerable on the roadside. The film powerfully conveys how Shyam Me’alics’s roofing sheets not only protect pandals and devotees but also extend to shelter underprivileged families, turning devotion into enduring protection.
This Puja, Shyam Metalics has adorned three beautifully crafted, home-styled pandals at Garia, Dankuni, and Burdwan with its durable roofing sheets. After the celebrations, these sheets will be donated to 250 underprivileged families, providing them with reliable shelter and security. By transforming festive installations into lasting care, the company strengthens its promise of being a protector and enabler of community well-being.
Speaking on the digital film and the campaign, Mr. Nirmal Uday, COO Roofing Division, Shyam Metalics said, “At Shyam Metalics, we believe our products must serve a purpose beyond business. This campaign is our way of showing how our roofing sheets, which safeguard pandals during Durga Puja, can also protect families in their daily li‘es. With ‘Shelter o’ Protection’, we wanted to translate the spirit of strength and protection into real action. Our film showcases how even something as simple as a roof can become a symbol of security and dignity. For us at Shyam Metalics, this initiative is about making sure that the joy of the festival reaches families who nee” it the most.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment