Gaza: 65 Killed, 153 Injured In One Day

Gaza, Oct. 5 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health in Gaza said Sunday that 65 Palestinians were killed and 153 injured in the past 24 hours due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip.In its daily statistical report, the ministry said the toll of the aggression has risen to 67,139 killed and 169,583 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

