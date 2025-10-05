Princess Alia To Patronize Jordan International Show Jumping Championship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) – HRH Princess Alia bint Al Hussein, President of the Royal Jordanian Equestrian Federation (RJEF), will patronize the Jordan International Show Jumping Championship, scheduled from October 9 to 11 at Al Saheel Equestrian CenterPrincess Alia stressed the importance of hosting the event, saying it places Jordan back on the global show jumping map and marks a step forward in promoting equestrian sports in the Kingdom.The championship will feature elite riders from Jordan, Syria, Egypt, and Iraq, and will be held under the RJEF supervision in line with international standards.Competitions include local categories ranging from 60 to 90 cm and international rounds up to 135 cm, along with cultural and national performances showcasing Jordan's heritage.Public Relations Manager at Al Saheel Center, Zeena Nabulsi, said the event is a strategic step to strengthen Jordan's presence in international equestrian sports. She highlighted the RJEF's key role in supporting clubs and centers to advance this national sport.Jordan's Special Royal Guard Command and the Jordan Armed Forces Band will perform during the opening and closing ceremonies.A dedicated media program will also be implemented by Al Saheel Equestrian Center to facilitate local and Arab media coverage and promote equestrian culture across the region.