Fake Ghee Racket Bust: Delhi Health Minister Vows No One Will Be Spared

Delhi's Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has warned that no one selling fake or adulterated food products will be spared. Speaking on Sunday, Singh said the government is investigating the recent case of fake desi ghee seized in the city and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

“Our investigation is ongoing. No such person will be spared who is found selling fake goods. Our entire team is working on this,” the minister told reporters.

#WATCH Delhi: On the sale of adulterated desi ghee, Delhi minister Pankaj Kumar Singh says, "Our investigation is ongoing. No such person will be spared who is found selling fake goods. Our entire team is working on this..." twitter/4aUd2BpfU9

- ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2025

Crackdown on fake ghee units

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, along with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), raided three illegal units in North-East Delhi last Thursday. The raids were carried out at Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar, and Mustafabad.

During the operation, officials seized 1,625 kilograms of adulterated desi ghee and arrested six people. The accused have been identified as Shafiq, Shakir, Sharukh, Jamaluddin, Yusuf and his son Mehboob. How fake ghee was made

According to police, the accused were mixing Dalda, vegetable oil, and chemicals into the ghee. The adulterated product was then packed in tins and supplied to different markets.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Vikram Singh said during interrogation, it was revealed that Shafiq had been running this illegal trade for the last 8–10 years. On average, he sold around 400 tins of ghee per month, with each tin weighing 15 kilograms.

Risk to public health

Officials said that adulterated ghee poses a serious threat to public health, especially during the festive season when demand for ghee and sweets is high. The use of chemicals and low-quality oils can cause food poisoning and long-term health problems.

The Delhi government and food safety authorities have urged the public to be alert and purchase ghee and sweets only from trusted shops.

Other recent crackdowns

Before this raid, the Delhi Police also seized 693 kilograms of illegal firecrackers from a residential area in Matiala village. The firecrackers were stored in unsafe conditions under the cover of an ice cream manufacturing unit. One person was arrested in that case, and investigations are underway to trace the supply network.

Government's warning

The health minister's statement and recent police action show the government's strict approach against food and product adulteration in Delhi. Singh assured that all agencies are working in coordination to ensure food safety and protect citizens.

He added that those involved in such illegal businesses will face strict legal action.

(With ANI inputs)