Two girls die from subway surf incident in NY
(MENAFN) Two girls lost their lives atop a moving subway train in New York City on Saturday, reportedly engaging in the risky practice known as “subway surfing.”
Authorities stated that the victims were found on a Brooklyn-bound J train, though their exact ages have not yet been confirmed.
Describing the event as a tragedy, NYC Transit President emphasized the deadly danger of riding on top of trains.
“It’s heartbreaking that two young girls are gone because they somehow thought riding outside a subway train was an acceptable game,” he said in a statement.
He further stressed the warning to families and communities: “Parents, teachers, and friends need to be clear with loved ones: getting on top of a subway car isn’t ‘surfing’ — it’s suicide,” adding that the incident left both the families and transit employees profoundly affected.
A local mayoral candidate also extended condolences to the victims’ families, calling the episode “a stark reminder of the dangers of subway surfing.”
