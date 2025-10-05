President El-Sisi Meets Commanders Of The Armed Forces At El Kayan, New Administrative Capital (NAC)

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, October 5, 2025/APO Group/ --

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, chaired a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces at the Egyptian Military Entity (El Kayan) in the New Administrative Capital, as part of celebrations in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Armed Forces marking the 52nd anniversary of the glorious October 6th victories.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the President began the meeting by extending greetings to the great Egyptian people and the valiant members of the Armed Forces on the anniversary of the October War Victory.

The President lauded the Armed Forces for their ongoing efforts to strengthen the pillars of security and stability across all strategic directions. The meeting also discussed a number of issues in light of the regional and international developments and their connection to Egyptian national security.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Minister of Defense and Military Production, General Abdel Mageed Saqr, offered an overview of a number of topics related to the Armed Forces' duties, including their role in protecting the state's borders, in addition to the cooperation with all ministries and institutions to foster Egypt's sustainable development plans across all sectors.

The President paid tribute to the righteous martyrs of the nation, emphasizing that the spirit of the October Victory will remain firmly rooted in the conscience of the Egyptian people for generations to come.

President El-Sisi stressed that the prosperity the country enjoys today would not have been achieved without the sacrifices of the heroes of the Crossing epic, who manifested the highest forms of selflessness for the dignity and pride of the homeland.

